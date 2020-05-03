Clash DJ Mix - Timmy Stewart

Belfast has always been a city with a certain character.

Framed by heavy industry and the trauma ordinary people have endured, it's a city rich in community, one proud of its heritage while also pursuing a positive vision of the future.

As a result, clubbing in Belfast has always had an edge, a passion, that other cities struggle to match, giving it a highly localised flavour.

AVA Festival connects Belfast - and the wider cross-border Irish electronic communities - with the world, growing in strength with each passing year.

Hitting London for a one off Printworks takeover on March 14th - TICKETS - AVA Festival has assembled a fantastic line up that showcases the vitality of their outlook.

Ahead of this, Clash invited OG Belfast selector Timmy Stewart to compose a mix informed by the city he grew up in, and it's a fantastic glimpse into the raw energy of the Northern Irish club experince.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Joy IntrO

Lo Kindre - Torment Of One

Viper Patrol - Restless Native

Benoit B - Global Go

Jordan - Boogie Down Bronx

Toby Tobias - Deo

Mort To The Bone - Feel It More

Frits Wentink - Space Babe

Noire – Ballas

PSST – Batting Vanessa

Worm – Unknown

Midland - Beyond This

Cyence - Slave

Black Bones – ABTS

Anunaku – Temples

Dee Patten - Who's The Bad Man

Tetsu – Fracture T

om of England - Song of the Sex Monk

- - -

AVA Festival takes place in Belfast, May 28th - 31st - TICKETS.

Photo Credit: Nathan Moore

