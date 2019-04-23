Clash DJ Mix - Theo Kottis

Theo Kottis cut his teeth promoting in Edinburgh, a Scottish city with a rich but often overlooked rave history.

Developing some international contacts, he's gone on to become one of the country's most in-demand DJs, someone whose spicy selections can always be relied on to start a party.

There's a real depth in his work too, however, as last year's sumptuous full length 'Beautiful Strangers' ably demonstrated.

Making a return to Edinburgh for FLY Open Air Festival, Theo Kottis will be digging through his record bag for a raucous home crowd.

Ahead of his set the DJ pieced together this summer-fresh, highly melodic mix, one that finds room for deep house guru Omar S before moving into Black Science Orchestra via some of his own work.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Fuga Ronto - L’uomo Invisibile

Les Choc Stars du Zaire - Nakombe Nga

Donald’s House - Dan's Dancing

Jex Opolis - What Ya Need

Sir Lord Comixx - Elevation

The Timewriter - The Siren Song

C.V.O - Mighty Real Groove

Omar S - Less Pain

Moodu II Swing - Call Me (Moody Dub)

Genius Of Time - Peace Bird

Theo Kottis - Stay

Black Science Orchestra - New Jersey Deep (Tapehead Re-edit)

Terrence Parker - Your Love (TP Extended Mix)

- - -

Theo Kottis plays FLY Open Air festival's Boiler Room stage. The festival will take place at Hopetoun House, Edinburgh on May 18th and 19th.

Words: Bridie Florence

