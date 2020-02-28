Clash DJ Mix - Tash LC

Inquisitive selector Tash LC is one of London club culture's foremost voices.

A DJ who never seems to play the same set twice, she simply shells it down wherever she goes, whether that's radio or in a live environment.

2020 promises much for this adventurous artist, whose tastes move from left field soul and jazz right through to furiously up tempo productions.

Indeed, it's this search for velocity that underpins her Clash mix, with Tash LC tearing it up in her quest for audio perfection.

It's an exhilarating experience, pitting huge rap names against gqom, UK sounds, and more.

She explains...

"I decided to explore the faster side of my collection in my Clash mix, ranging from 148BPM - 170BPM and featuring some incredible producers (and forthcoming Club Yeke bits!) I hope this mix makes you dance / get hench / or summon some bad bitch energy..."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Otim Alpha ft Leo PaLayeng - Tongwen Instrumental

Aby Ngana Diop - Michael Ozone's Liital Rhythm

DJ Chap - Drum 2

Ytem - Malakoff Zoo

A$AP Rocky + Skepta - Praise The Lord (Lazy Flow Edit)

Siyprettymf - Prince Harry Riddim

Mike G - Club Watch

Kush Jones - Rich Girl X DrumTrack

Daniel Haaksman - Fun Fun Fun (DJ Marfox Remix)

Massive Gosine - Churloo

Boo’d Up Loop

Sun C - Kaad 4

RP Boo - Bang’n on

King Dr Chester ft Siy - Watch Bum Bum

Ase Manua l - Mood Sapphire Indigo

DJ Bloconini vs Otim Alpha - Tong Gweno Gafacci Edit

Klein - Claim It V

ee - Trancehall

Kaba Blon - Moriba Yassa (Daniel Haaksman Edit)

Ghetto 25 - Believe That (Pogba Remix)

DJ N.K - Orixas Groove

DJ Gigola, Kev Koko - Ibiza 2007

DJ Plead - Ambush

Megan Thee Stallion - Stalli (Freestyle)

DJ Gigola, Kev Koko - Papi (Original Mix)

- - -

Catch Tash LC at AMP Lost & Found, Malta (April 30th - May 3rd).

