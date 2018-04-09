Clash DJ Mix - Speaking Minds

There's no place like home, so they say.

For Speaking Minds that home is AEON, the label and creative community helped to kick-start alongside Alex Niggeman and Denis Horvat.

New EP 'Cosmic Friday' is out now, and it finds the producer working alongside Armarcord on some dystopian, Krautrock influenced fare.

Clinical electronics with the air of Bladerunner about it, the flashy digital futurism is aligned to impeccable club tropes.

Remixes come from Moscoman and Fort Romeau, with the whole packaging delivered with typically consummate creativity.

Speaking Minds takes charge of the Clash DJ Mix, unfurling a few of his influences while also somehow keeping a few of those cards close to his chest.

It's a dexterous, creative selection, one that deserves multiple re-plays. Tune in now.

Tracklist:

1. Phunkadelica - Amore Automatico feat. J.O.D. (Maschinegewehr Remix) [Correspondant]

2. ID - ID

3. Brioski - Space Gong [Mad On The Moon]

4. Nelson Of The East - Phase Alternating Lines (Extended Fix) [Tartelet Records]

5. Enzo Elia - AJ Squinza [KOMPAKT]

6. Pastaboys - Body Resonance (ID Remix)

7. Speaking Minds & Amarcord - Cosmic Friday (Fort Romeau's Humanoid Mix) [AEON]

8. ID - ID 9. Aldebaran - Veila [Buttress]

10. Lauer - Inkel Jet 880 [DGTL]

11. Laurent Garnier & Chambray - Feelin’ Good [REKIDS]

- - -

Speaking Minds & Armarcord 'Cosmic Friday EP' featuring Moscoman and Fort Romeau remixes is out now on AEON - buy it HERE.

