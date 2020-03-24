Clash DJ Mix - SONIKKU

SONIKKU knows that pop can exist in a multitude of spaces.
The London based artist is adept in the studio, crafting these hyper-accentuated electronic constructions, but he also needs them to work in the club.
New album 'Joyful Death' is an exuberant experience, something that aims for the mind and the body alike.
He says: “I love songs that make you want to cry and dance at the same time...”
Alongside this, SONIKKU has crafted this bold new mix for Clash, one that opens with the goddess Roisin Murphy before plunging into exclusive cuts, the odd Robyn re-work, and more.
Tune in below.
Tracklisting:
Roisin Murphy - Evil Eyes (Hercules & Love Affair Dub)
SONIKKU- WKND ft. LIZ
Delphi - Blue Monday
Robyn - Ever Again (Soulwax Remix)
SONIKKU - Don’t Wanna Dance With You ft. Albertina
Lauer - Vizzi Vazzi
Passarnai - Wonky Wonky
Black Spuma - Onda
LIZ - Laguna Nights (SONIKKU Remix)
- - -
'Joyful Death' will be released on May 17th.
Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri
