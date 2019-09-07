Clash DJ Mix - Slimzee

Slimzee was there right at the beginning.

Helping to co-found Rinse FM when it was little more than a pair of decks and a ramshackle transmitter, his energy helped push the station to prominence.

Playing cat and mouse with London police, Slimzee's skills as a DJ and ability to seek out fresh MC talent were pivotal during grime's first wave.

Receiving a golden disc in recognition of his contribution to Dizzee Rascal's seminal debut album 'Boy in da Corner', he also garnered more than his fair share of attention from the authorities, resulting in a cruel and unncessarily harsh ASBO in 2005.

Withdrawing for a time, he fought his way back, a superb DJ whose enormous collection of one-off dubplates means that his surveys of club culture carry a certain weight, a certain authority.

Back at the forefront, Slimzee is one of the key selectors in the bass underground, a selector who can move from 2-step to grime to hardcore to DNB.

Brighton club Patterns are hosting a special party this weekend, Agora B2B Mirah, Jungalice, and Lofty.

Star of the show is undoubtedly Slimzee, who will play a very special jungle only set, featuring an onslaught of heavyweight 170BPM vibrations.

Ahead of this, Slimzee has pieced together a full jungle mix for Clash and it's serious fire from the get-go.

Tune in now.

Slimzee will play Patterns, Brighton on Friday (July 12th) - tickets HERE.

