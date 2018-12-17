Clash DJ Mix - sir Was

sir Was wanted the same, but moreso.

Setting down to work on his new album, the Gothenburg-based set about overhauling his sound, pushing it outwards in the process.

Seeking out new ideas but with an old sound, those initial ad hoc sessions quickly transformed into something else, something new.

He comments: "When I realised that I was actually making another album, I felt a bit scared of the whole thing, but it didn’t take me that long to realise that the only thing I could do was to make something that felt really right in my body and soul. I’ve realised that there’s nothing to be afraid of. I’m ready to explore so much more."

Out now, 'Holding On To A Dream' is a highly visual, at times almost picaresque, experience with sir Was utilising a bold, adventurous palette.

Toasting the record's release, sir Was crafted a new mix for Clash, and it's titled The Power Of Love. He comments...

"It was a late night and I was sitting at the floor in my studio. This playlist was made then. The first track is about love and so is the last one. Join me on a musical trip. Happy listening. Best, sir Was."

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Willie Griffin - 'I Love You'

ANIKA - 'I Go To Sleep'

Henry Purcell - 'Music For A While From Oedipus'

Madvillain - 'Figaro'

Dudley Perkins - 'Flowers'

Miles Davis - 'Little Church'

Adrianne Lenker - 'Terminal Paradise'

Sly and The Family Stone - 'Mother Beautiful'

Nina Simone - 'Do What You Gotta Do'

Steve Kuhn - 'The Meaning Of Love'

Mahavishnu Orchestra - 'The Power Of Love'

- - -

'Holding On To A Dream' is out now. Catch sir Was at London's Rough Trade East on September 25th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.