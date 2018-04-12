Clash DJ Mix - Sir Hiss

Sir Hiss has had a pretty damn good year.

Still only 20 years old the producer crafted the mighty 'Danny Uzi Vert', one of the most in-demand tunes coughed up anywhere in 2018.

Working with Manga St Hilare on his recent 'Outsiders Live Forever' project, Sir Hiss has quickly carved out a reputation as one of the best emerging beat makers in the country.

Able to work solo or alongside MCs, the producer leaves a tonne of space in his music, punchy, precocious, and anthemic tracks built around an awareness of system culture prompted by years spent sneaking his way into clubs across Bristol.

Absorbing the city's independent mindset, Sir Hiss pays his dues to some of the best artists working in and around the city on this stellar new Clash DJ Mix.

There's a few surprises - he's not giving everything away, naturally - but it moves deftly between instrumental grime and the splinters of what used to be referred to as dubstep.

Skeletal, adventurous, and highly rhythmic system music that continually pushes the envelope, this mix nails that dark, murky sound Bristol has long since called its own.

Tune in now.

Fellony - Intro

????? - ?????

Burke - Blue Tongued Spink

Sleeper x Dedw8 - X Rated

Modelle - Swamp Cat

????? - ?????

Jakes - Untitled

Hi5ghost - CMYK Edit

Sir Hiss - Bullfrog

Pinch & Logos - White Light

Jay0117 & Dimpson - Bristol City (Edit)

Drone - Light Speed

Kahn & Neek - Lock Off

Sir Hiss - Algorithms

Gemmy - Night Glow

Boofy - We Don't Stop For Red Lights

????? - ?????

Glume & Phossa - Pariah

Jook - Lookacha

Kahn & Neek - Chronic Despair

Sir Hiss - Wot

Lemzly Dale - Undies

