Clash DJ Mix - Sinjin Hawke x Zora Jones

Sinjin Hawke and Zora Jones team up for a new EP on Planet Mu, and the Fractal Fantasy pairing go in the mix for Clash.

It's a deft, exclusive laden selection, one that tackles some of their prime inspirations while pursing low end abstraction.

New EP 'Vicious Circles' is out now, containing seven tracks that match a truly jaw-dropping array of influences.

Lead cut 'God' is a case in point - sampling a Bulgarian choir and placing the vocal line over some chopped up Timbaland-style beats.

The mix echoes this furiously disparate approach, offering surprises at every turn in a riveting, dexterous display that refuses to sit still.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Guwop So Icey Cover (Zora Jones Edit) - Abra

??? - ???

Don’t Lose Yourself To This (MikeQ Remix) - Sinjin Hawke

Helicoptah Dance - Martyn Bootyspoon

Flex Like Steam - Bootyspoon x Lil Pump x Xzavier Stone

They Can’t Love You - Sinjin Hawke

They Can’t Love You (Swing Ting Remix ft. Trigga) - Sinjin Hawke

BabyBoySosa - Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones

Repetition - Canblaster

Roll 2 Tha Door - Xzavier Stone

Keep A Ho - KirbLaGoop

God Level - Denzel Curry & Mickey Pearce

Fenz44 - Zubotnik

??? - King Louie, Mikey Dollaz, Zora Jones & Drippin

Fruuu - Zubotnik

Too Many Tears (Club Edit) - Zora Jones

Pump - Xzavier Stone

Snow Blind - Sinjin Hawke

Supa Strut Challenge - Treh Oh Fie

Farrah - Sinjin Hawke

??? - Sinjin Hawke

Lurk 101 - Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones

??? - Sinjin Hawke

Get Down Lil Mama - Traxman

The Zone - v1984 & Zora Jones

By Any Means - Sinjin Hawke

Dark Matter - Jlin & Zora Jones

Ode To Craig Diamond - Zora Jones

Chief Keef Twitter Video ‘Lost Three Friends’ Freestyle

'Vicious Circles' EP is out now on Planet Mu.

