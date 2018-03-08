Clash DJ Mix - Sinjin Hawke x Zora Jones

Sinjin Hawke and Zora Jones team up for a new EP on Planet Mu, and the Fractal Fantasy pairing go in the mix for Clash.
It's a deft, exclusive laden selection, one that tackles some of their prime inspirations while pursing low end abstraction.
New EP 'Vicious Circles' is out now, containing seven tracks that match a truly jaw-dropping array of influences.
Lead cut 'God' is a case in point - sampling a Bulgarian choir and placing the vocal line over some chopped up Timbaland-style beats.
The mix echoes this furiously disparate approach, offering surprises at every turn in a riveting, dexterous display that refuses to sit still.
Tune in now.
Tracklisting:
??? - ???
Don’t Lose Yourself To This (MikeQ Remix) - Sinjin Hawke
Helicoptah Dance - Martyn Bootyspoon
Flex Like Steam - Bootyspoon x Lil Pump x Xzavier Stone
They Can’t Love You - Sinjin Hawke
They Can’t Love You (Swing Ting Remix ft. Trigga) - Sinjin Hawke
BabyBoySosa - Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones
Repetition - Canblaster
Roll 2 Tha Door - Xzavier Stone
Keep A Ho - KirbLaGoop
God Level - Denzel Curry & Mickey Pearce
Fenz44 - Zubotnik
??? - King Louie, Mikey Dollaz, Zora Jones & Drippin
Fruuu - Zubotnik
Too Many Tears (Club Edit) - Zora Jones
Pump - Xzavier Stone
Snow Blind - Sinjin Hawke
Supa Strut Challenge - Treh Oh Fie
Farrah - Sinjin Hawke
??? - Sinjin Hawke
Lurk 101 - Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones
??? - Sinjin Hawke
Get Down Lil Mama - Traxman
The Zone - v1984 & Zora Jones
By Any Means - Sinjin Hawke
Dark Matter - Jlin & Zora Jones
Ode To Craig Diamond - Zora Jones
Chief Keef Twitter Video ‘Lost Three Friends’ Freestyle
- - -
'Vicious Circles' EP is out now on Planet Mu.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.