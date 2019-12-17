Clash DJ Mix - Satl

Drum 'n' bass has long been an international form, splintering into all kind of sonic and geographic scenes.

At the cutting edge, though, innovation remains to be found, with Polish born, Rotterdam raised producer Satl spearheading fresh energy within bass culture.

New nine track project 'Things We Can't See' is out now, fusing together elements of hip-hop, jazz, and more, fracturing breakbeat production to form fresh pathways.

Satl has constructed a brand new mix for Clash, and it's a survey of areas of creative flux within drum 'n' bass.

He explains...

This mix is representation of what I'm into in the world of drum 'n' bass right now. A blend of melancholy, soul and hypnotic, raw vibes. These elements were also essential for me while I was working on my latest project on The North Quarter - 'Things We Can't See'. The mix contains obviously cuts from this EP alongside some of older and brand new, unreleased music from a few of my favourite producers. Lots of people have asked me about the name of this EP - the story behind it is that sometimes people go through thought times, but you wont see it just by looking at them - these are 'Things We Can't See’.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Satl - Coming Back

FD - Top2Bottom

Shy FX & T-Power - Everything (Ill Logic & Raf Remix)

Satl - Self Reflection

Redeyes - Fine Again

LSB - Untitled

Tokyo Prose - Trick Of The Light / Pola & Bryson ft. Lauren Archer - Night Dawns (Acapella)

Kyrist - Untitled

Submorphics - Untitled

Calibre & Zero T - Waterfall (Unreleased Mix)

FD - Untitled

Clipz - Down 4 (Myth Gully Mix)

Skeptical & SP:MC - Smelly Button

The Sauce - The Sauce

Myth - Untitled

FD - Untitled

Marcus Intalex - Cabal

Satl - Drifted

Skeptical - 8am to 1am

Calibre - The Sweet

Javano - Untitled

Anile - Untitled

Satl - Supposed To Be

Satl ft. Steo - All My Life

Artificial Intelligence - Broken Silence

Satl & Artificial Intelligence - Untitled

Satl & Artificial Intelligence - Untitled

Satl - So Much Better

Mohican Sun - Calgary

- - -

'Things We Can't See' is out now - order LINK.

Photo Credit: Frank Warmenhoven

