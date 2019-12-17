Clash DJ Mix - Satl

Drum 'n' bass has long been an international form, splintering into all kind of sonic and geographic scenes.
At the cutting edge, though, innovation remains to be found, with Polish born, Rotterdam raised producer Satl spearheading fresh energy within bass culture.
New nine track project 'Things We Can't See' is out now, fusing together elements of hip-hop, jazz, and more, fracturing breakbeat production to form fresh pathways.
Satl has constructed a brand new mix for Clash, and it's a survey of areas of creative flux within drum 'n' bass.
He explains...
This mix is representation of what I'm into in the world of drum 'n' bass right now. A blend of melancholy, soul and hypnotic, raw vibes. These elements were also essential for me while I was working on my latest project on The North Quarter - 'Things We Can't See'. The mix contains obviously cuts from this EP alongside some of older and brand new, unreleased music from a few of my favourite producers. Lots of people have asked me about the name of this EP - the story behind it is that sometimes people go through thought times, but you wont see it just by looking at them - these are 'Things We Can't See’.
Tune in now.
Tracklisting:
Satl - Coming Back
FD - Top2Bottom
Shy FX & T-Power - Everything (Ill Logic & Raf Remix)
Satl - Self Reflection
Redeyes - Fine Again
LSB - Untitled
Tokyo Prose - Trick Of The Light / Pola & Bryson ft. Lauren Archer - Night Dawns (Acapella)
Kyrist - Untitled
Submorphics - Untitled
Calibre & Zero T - Waterfall (Unreleased Mix)
FD - Untitled
Clipz - Down 4 (Myth Gully Mix)
Skeptical & SP:MC - Smelly Button
The Sauce - The Sauce
Myth - Untitled
FD - Untitled
Marcus Intalex - Cabal
Satl - Drifted
Skeptical - 8am to 1am
Calibre - The Sweet
Javano - Untitled
Anile - Untitled
Satl - Supposed To Be
Satl ft. Steo - All My Life
Artificial Intelligence - Broken Silence
Satl & Artificial Intelligence - Untitled
Satl & Artificial Intelligence - Untitled
Satl - So Much Better
Mohican Sun - Calgary
- - -
'Things We Can't See' is out now - order LINK.
Photo Credit: Frank Warmenhoven
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.