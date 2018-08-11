Clash DJ Mix - Sasha

The sunset mix is one of club culture's staple moments.

Indeed, entire mix series have been devoted to the phenomenon - the kind of dappled, hazy, loose-limbed feel of beautiful inertia.

Sasha is an expert at it, a DJ who seems able to conjure heady atmospheres with his deft selections.

A true club legend, this DJ icon touched down at Hostel La Torre in Ibiza this August, and started his set just as the fading rays began to pour through the window.

Matching ambient textures against crunching drum 'n' bass breaks, he's evidently freed from both time and genre constraints, allowing his mixes to blend with salubrious ease.

It's a heady two and a half hour selection, caught live from the decks at a top Ibiza destination and captured for posterity.

Tune in now.

Knives Out ‘Sugarcoat’ (Sasha Remix) is out now. Sasha's ‘Comet Chaser’ drops on fabric’s 20th anniversary compilation on December 6th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.