Clash DJ Mix - SAMA'

SAMA' is part of a new wave of energy from the Palestinian underground, with her techno-leaning sets embodying an incredible sense of purpose.

Defiantly at the cutting edge, her grasp of sonics is linked to an innate awareness of what will move a dance, building her international reputation in the process.

Starting mixing back in 2006 in Ramallah, she spent time in Cairo before later settling in Paris, and adopting the moniker SAMA' as a nod to her roots.

A name that means 'sky' in Arabic, SAMA' reaches toward a certain purity in her sets, a crisp techno sound that feels completely distinct.

Touching down in the UK this summer, the selector joins the mouth-watering Area 404 line up for Boomtown, starring alongside Ben UFO, Joy Orbison, Erol Alkan, Boyz Noize, and Four Tet.

Here, SAMA' builds a muscular workout, with her thirst for new ideas amid the techno landscape resulting in a dazzling mix.

Tune in now.

Boomtown runs between August 7th - 12th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.