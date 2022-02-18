Clash DJ Mix - Sally Shapiro

Sally Shapiro are one of the most unique projects at work in electronic music today.

Comprised of Shapiro and producer Johan Agebjörn, their sub-zero digital pop constructions are riveting, direct, and often entirely sublime.

The duo's debut album 'Disco Romance' gained a huge cult following on its 2007 release, somehow maintaining a veil of mystery amid the online hype.

New album 'Sad City' is out now on Italians Do It Better, and the creative process stretches back almost half a decade.

Electronic production that reaches towards a crystalline form of euphoria, the final mix for the project was handled by Johan Agebjörn and Johnny Jewel.

A gorgeous listen, packed with poise and melodrama, Sally Shapiro seem able to construct entire worlds for the listener to immerse themselves in.

To celebrate the release, Clash invited Johan Agebjörn to construct this special DJ Mix - tune in now.

Tracklist:

Johan Agebjörn & Mikael Ögren - Space Travel (Juno Dreams Remix)

Mr Flagio - Take A Chance (Italoconnection Re-edit)

Desire - Bizarre Love Triangle

Annie - Back Together (Summer Version)

Cyber People - Void Vision (Slow Version)

Jussi Halme - Manhattan Club (Instrumental)

Martinelli - Voice (In The Night)

Tullio de Piscopo - Stop Bajon (Primavera)

Jorja Chalmers - Justify My Love

Farah - You Make Me Wanna Die (Instrumental)

Sally Shapiro feat. Tommy '86 - Tell Me How

TGC - Norwegian Dream

Zoe Polanski - Apple Hill

