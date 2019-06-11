Clash DJ Mix - Redeyes

French producer Redeyes has been able to carve out a singular realm within the drum 'n' bass universe.

Infusing his breaks-laden compositions with a soulful feel, he touches on hip-hop at times, while always remaining resolute in his DNB stance.

2018's album 'Broken Soul' boasted a plethora of hand-picked guests, including spots from Children Of Zeus’ Tyler Daily and DRS.

New EP ‘Unfinished Theory’ is out via Lenzman’s Amsterdam based label The North Quarter, and it's a typically dazzling return.

Entranced, Clash invited Redeyes to piece together a DJ Mix for our series, and he's responded with this fluid selection of bass rollers.

Dipping into his own material, there's also plenty of surprises - including a nod to Ghostly producer Shigeto.

Tune in now.

'Unfinished Theory' EP is out now on The North Quarter.

