Clash DJ Mix - Psychemagik

Psychemagik exist on their own terms.

A truly independent force in club culture, the pair - Danny McLewin and Tom Coveney - build heady, sonically overwhelming sets.

Their own music echoes this colour and diversity, with Psychemagik regularly re-drawing the map.

New album 'I Feel How This Night Should Look' is out now on their own label, and it's a phenomenal achievement.

Constructed in a number of different locations - Kate Bush’s old workspace, George Martin’s Air Studios Lyndhurst Hall, and analogue hub Toe Rag Studios - it's a true labour of love.

The guests range widely, moving from garage rock siren Holly Golightly to British jazz legend Norma Winstone.

To celebrate the release we're able to share a full mix from Psychemagik, and it's an inspiring journey into sound.

Relentlessly original, you can check it out now.

'I Feel How This Night Should Look' is out now

