Clash DJ Mix - Project Karnak

London production duo Project Karnak sit at the intersection between jazz and club culture.

Equally at home in fabric and Ronnie Scott's, the duo's exceptional EP 'Equinox' dropped last year, a precocious display of virtuoso technical ability and soulful appeal.

Set to hit Supreme Standards in London next month, Project Karnak will perform as part of a cracking one-two bill alongside funky fire-starters Pyjaen at Corsica Studios on April 24th.

It's an unmissable party, and we're glad to showcase a fantastic DJ mix from the production duo, displaying some influences, inspirations, peers, and a few unheard jams.

Leaning on their hip-hop roots the mix delves into R&B, neo-soul and more, all with that jazz flexibility, while searching for something unexpected.

A superb listen from front to back, you can tune in below.

Project Karnak hit Supreme Standards on April 24th.

