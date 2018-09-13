Clash DJ Mix - Pirupa

Italian producer Pirupa links with Crosstown Rebels for an excellent new drop that harks back to house music in its formative era.

Out now, 'We Must Be (The Piano Track)' pairs Pirupa against Mr. V, with the rippling electronics intertwined with those pounding piano melodies.

This new mix picks up on this - sluicing together modern flavours to craft something timeless. Opening with Paul Woolford's mighty 'Story Of My Life' the mix then segues into some classic Groove Armada, before going completely cutting edge with a Jamie Jones and David Berrie pairing.

Throwing in Eli Brown's neat take on Gorgon City, the mix ends in a classic style: Pirupa drops a fresh mix of his hands-in-the-air new single.

Check it out now.

Tracklisting:

1. Paul Wooolford - Story Of My Life - Hot Creations

2. Groove Armada - JB And The Drive - Origins Rcrds

3. Jamie Jones & David Berrie - Doctor Zouk - Hot Creations

4. Ben Sterling - Members Only - Repopulate Mars

5. Volkoder - I Talked - Dirtybird

6. The Bast Hards - Pop Corn - NONSTOP

7. Jairo Delli - PIpolasound - NONSTOP

8. Gorgon City 'One Last Song' ft. JP Cooper & Yungen (Eli Brown Remix) - Virgin

9. Andrea Giudice - Grounded feat. Durty Fresh - Our House

10. George_Morel_Let_s_Groove_Mele_Mix-POSITIVA

11. CRM203 A Pirupa - We Must Be (The Piano Track) feat Mr V (Vocal Mix) - Crosstown Rebels

- - -

Pirupa's 'We Must Be (The Piano Track)' feat. Mr. V is out now on Crosstown Rebels - order LINK.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.