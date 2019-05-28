Clash DJ Mix - Physical Therapy

Physical Therapy - real name Daniel Fisher - has never wanted to be tied down to one specific sound, one specific approach.

A true wanderer, his clubbing adventures took the selector from New York to Berlin, kicking off his label Allergy Season in the process.

New album 'It Takes A Village: The Sounds Of Physical Therapy' is out now, and it shows all different sides to this truly multi-faceted artist.

Featuring 11 unreleased tracks from nine different aliases and collaborations, it's an endlessly broad yet also remarkably engaging collection.

Clash invited Physical Therapy to go in the mix for us, and he responded with this fascinating slow motion techno selection.

Exploring the lower end of the BPM scale, it's nonetheless definitively recognisable as techno, this kind of dystopian workout that features a slew of left field and unreleased cuts.

Tune in now.

- - -

Tracklisting:

Tobias Freund - Punk Splat

Heiko Laux - Presence (Brooklyn Beat Mix by Di_Indicator)

Justin Cudmore - Outsider (BK Acid Mix)

Etienne Jaumet - Metallik Cages (Gilb-R Club Mix)

Acid Commando - Acid Generation (Bonus Beats)

M.E.S.H. - Gov Patrol

Moni Moni - 26,172 (US) Bombs dropped on short notice

London Modular Alliance - Acid Lab

Lurka - Holding

Department Of Dance - Nachtruhe

Guise - Capillary (Orphx Remix)

Yuri Urano - Autline

Holy Ghost Inc. - Walk On Air (Unreleased Dub One)

E-Unity - A Wormhole In The 4th Wall

Forest Drive West - Persistence Of Memory

2 Maajo - Defo (Trevor Deep Jr Reconstruction)

Piezo - OiOiOi

Physical Therapy - The Big Joke

- - -

'It Takes A Village: The Sounds Of Physical Therapy' is out now on Allergy Season.

