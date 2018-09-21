Clash DJ Mix - Paul Kalkbrenner

There are few achievements left for Paul Kalkbrenner to unlock.

A DJ colossus, his new album 'Parts Of Life' has been followed by an enormous tour, selling more than 100,000 tickets across Europe.

Breaking down barriers to enter stages normally closed off for DJs, he's been able to balance the art and his success.

Recently releasing a full book, also called Parts Of Life, he follows this with new single 'No Goodbye'.

The track is a sign of the producer's willingness to change, with Paul Kalkbrenner - who almost never utilises vocals - building the track around an acapella he was sent on tour.

Using this as a focal point, 'No Goodbye' points towards fresh movement in his work, and this new DJ Mix couldn't come at a better time.

A fresh selection of his productions, you can get stuck in below:

Tracklisting:

1. No Goodbye

2. Der Buhold

3. Part Four

4. Altes Kamuffel

5. Part Eight

6. La Mezcla

7. Part Three

8. Te Quiero

9. Mad World

10. Happy Zombies

11. Sky And Sand

12. Feed Your Head

13. Aaron

