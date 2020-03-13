Clash DJ Mix - Pat Lok

Pat Lok has always been intrigued by the crossover between electronic music and soulful songwriting.

An artist whose music joins the dots between R&B and club culture, the Canadian producer is a maverick voice, one moving in his own defiant lane.

R&Beats with a future-fixated approach, Pat Lok has struck up a close relationship with super-chic French powerhouse Kitsuné.

New single 'Freefall' is out now, with a full EP incoming, and to mark the occasion we've got Pat Lok in the mix.

It's a club focussed selection, with the Canadian figure focussing on his house influences, before moving into some Brazilian flavours.

"I wanted to dive into some of the house vibes that keep me inspired musically," he says. "As you might expect there's a lot of disco and French house with a touch of Afro/Brazil, then a quick foray into techy-futuristic-rave before we circle back into some classic sounds to close it out. Press play before you head to the party or on a Friday afternoon when you get off work!"

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Wajatta - Don’t Let Get You Down

A-Trak & Ferreck Dawn - Coming Home

Pat Lok - Salvation

Silk City & Dua Lipa - Electricity

Bourbon - Baby

Traxman - People Keep Dancing

Daft Punk - High Life

Kink - Perth

Riton - Mr Todd Terry

The Players Association - Turn The Music Up (Nick Bike & Case Bloom Edit)

Alex Preston - Have It All

Rudimental - Krazy ft. Afronaut Zu

Pat Lok & Hoodboi - Day Trip

Pat Lok - Freefall (ft. Thandi Phoenix)

Mason Maynard - Looking At Me

BRUX - Fruit Shakecraft - Latica

Tony Romera - You & Me

Duck Sauce - Get To Steppin'

Swales - Higher Moon

Boots - Clear (Garrett David Remix)

Disclosure - Tondo

Househead Samira - Radio Safia

- - -

Pat Lok's new single 'Freefall' is out now on Kitsuné - his new EP 'Gone Is Yesterday' follows in May.

