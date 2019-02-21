Clash DJ Mix - P Montana

Longstanding lynchpin of the blossoming UK afrobeats scene, P Montana steps up to contribute the latest mix in our series.
Along with the likes of Afro B and Kenny Allstar, P Montana has dedicated himself to pushing the UK underground onto a bigger platform - through guests spots on BBC Radio 1Xtra, clubs and festival stages across Europe and beyond, and his own Rah Boy Music imprint.
Over 40 blistering minutes here, he courses through a selection of the hottest exports from the UK's fervent afroswing, rap, and afrobeats scenes alongside defining cuts from West African pioneers including WizKid, Burna Boy, and Davido.
Tune in now.
Tracklist:
P Montana x Wande Coal -Tupac
Teni - Askamaya
Afro B - Shaku
Maleek Berry - Kontrol
MoStack Ft Dave x J Hus - Stinking Rich
MoStack - What I Wanna
B Young - 079
Burna Boy - On The Low
Burna Boy - Ye
WizKid - Low
Davido - Assurance
NSG - Options
NSG - OT Bop
Stefflon Don - Hurting Me
Yxng Bane - Needed Time
Wiley - Boasy (feat. Stefflon Don)
Br3nya- Double Dutch
Mist - Can’t Stop Clocks
Yxng Bane - Vroom
Kida Kudz - Jiggy Bop
Not3s - Aladdin Hardy
Caprio - Best Life
DJ Spinall - What Do You See
Afro B - Drogba
WizKid - Soco King
Promise - CCTV
Rena - Dumebi
- - -
P Montana will play at Afro Nation festival taking place in Portimao in Portugal’s Algarve 1-4th August www.afronation.com
