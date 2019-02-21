Clash DJ Mix - P Montana

Longstanding lynchpin of the blossoming UK afrobeats scene, P Montana steps up to contribute the latest mix in our series.

Along with the likes of Afro B and Kenny Allstar, P Montana has dedicated himself to pushing the UK underground onto a bigger platform - through guests spots on BBC Radio 1Xtra, clubs and festival stages across Europe and beyond, and his own Rah Boy Music imprint.

Over 40 blistering minutes here, he courses through a selection of the hottest exports from the UK's fervent afroswing, rap, and afrobeats scenes alongside defining cuts from West African pioneers including WizKid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

P Montana x Wande Coal -Tupac

Teni - Askamaya

Afro B - Shaku

Maleek Berry - Kontrol

MoStack Ft Dave x J Hus - Stinking Rich

MoStack - What I Wanna

B Young - 079

Burna Boy - On The Low

Burna Boy - Ye

WizKid - Low

Davido - Assurance

NSG - Options

NSG - OT Bop

Stefflon Don - Hurting Me

Yxng Bane - Needed Time

Wiley - Boasy (feat. Stefflon Don)

Br3nya- Double Dutch

Mist - Can’t Stop Clocks

Yxng Bane - Vroom

Kida Kudz - Jiggy Bop

Not3s - Aladdin Hardy

Caprio - Best Life

DJ Spinall - What Do You See

Afro B - Drogba

WizKid - Soco King

Promise - CCTV

Rena - Dumebi

- - -

P Montana will play at Afro Nation festival taking place in Portimao in Portugal’s Algarve 1-4th August www.afronation.com

