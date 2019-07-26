Clash DJ Mix - Neil Cowley

Neil Cowley is a potent collaborator, a musician who excels in a group environment.

Recently working Maribou State's hugely successful album, he then removed himself to the studio to focus on something rather more solitary.

Looking inwards, he asked himself some vital questions, and he provides at least some of the answers on his new 'Beat Infinitum' EP.

Incorporating electronic, ambient and neo-classical production to his improvisational piano playing, it's a dazzling return, even making room for guest vocalist Holly Walker.

"What happens when you look for heart and humanity from within the clutches of technology?" he asks. "In essence a snapshot of my studio would tell you all you need to know about my journey. Boxes, machines, synths, compressors, faders and switches."

"I have surrounded myself with these things and endeavoured to learn all of their workings over a long period of time. I have learnt a lot. But when the learning was over, it was time to create something human; and I then almost had to re-teach myself how to feel and make music about feeling."

The EP is out now, and Clash invited Neil Cowley to construct a special mix - it leans on the soulful side of the spectrum, but there's also room for exploration in a gripping selection that continually offers the unexpected.

Tracklist:

A.Bee - Intro

Gabriels - Loyalty

Durand Jones & The Indications - Is It Any Wonder

Bobby Byrd - Hang Ups We Don’t Need

Khruangbin - Evan Finds The Third Room

Nightmares On Wax - Da Feelin

The Mauskovic Dance Band - Foam Nights

Mitú - Dogo

Neil Cowley & Ben Lukas Boysen - Solitary

Refinement Sad City - Steady Jam

Holly Walker - Straight Line (Neil Cowley Remix)

Shinichiro Yokota - Do It Again

Ariwo - Quasi

Metro Area - Atmosphrique

- - -

'Beat Infinitum' EP

