Clash DJ Mix - Natureboy Flako

Natureboy Flako has always been conscious of the spiritual element presented by music.

After all, it's not just noise; each note, each melody, each drum kick leaves a lasting impression, something that can alter the environment you find yourself in.

New eight track album ‘Theme For A Dream’ takes this further than ever before, a deep, probing selection that matches cinematic influences against a rhythmic kick.

Continually searching for meaning amid these sonic undulations, Natureboy Flako's productions reveal a growing awareness of the possibilities afforded by jazz.

Out on July 20th, the producer has crafted a special new mix for Clash, something he terms an "all vinyl electronic, ambient, avant garde, fusion music selection..."

Definitely one for those in need of some cooling off time, it's a meditative exploration of sound. Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Trance (Adrian Marcator) - Murugan

2. Paul Horn - Radiance feat. Joel Andrews (Edit)

3. Hermeto Pascoal & Grupe Vice Versa - Dança do Pajé

4. Lucifer - The Philosopher's Stone (Edit)

5. Claude Larson - Memory Image

6. Milan Pilar - Point Of Contact

7. Ivory Playground - Scattered Clouds

8. Mort Garson - Symphony For A Spider

9. Hermeto Pascoal - Alexandre, Marcelo e Pablo

10. Jurriaan Andriessen - Ode To Solitude

11. Stomu Yamash'Ta - Mountain Pass

12. Natureboy Flako - Piotr At Work (Unreleased)

13. Milan Pilar - Inhibited Growth

14. Scott Gilmore - E70 No. 01

15. Roj - Home Telescope Kit

16. Soft Machine - Carol Ann

17. Scott Gilmore - Lately

