Clash DJ Mix - Nathan Dawe

Nathan Dawe is taking on the world one show at a time.

The DJ / producer has perfected his sound, this ultra-effective lowslung blend of garage rhythms and house textures.

Breakout single 'Cheatin' popped off in 2018, and this summer brings his wicked new house bumper 'Repeat After Me'.

Out now, it's set to be followed by a full support slot alongside Craig David, and as you can see his live sets are popping off...

Ahead of this we've grabbed an exclusive mix from Nathan Dawe, something he's titled 'Keepin' It Urban'. Packed with hefty bangers, re-edits, and neat twists, you can tune in below.

