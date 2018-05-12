Clash DJ Mix - Maze & Masters

Maze & Masters are linked to the most debauched sections of London's clubbing underground, two selectors who work to craft one potent voice.

In demand in clubs across Europe and beyond, they're set to return to London this Sunday (December 16th) for a pre-Christmas shimmy.

Little Gay Brother are hosting the festive showdown, a sexy and safe space for LGBTQ+ revellers to boogie on down like Mrs. Claus on the one night of the year her husband decides to leave the house.

It's bound to go off, so with that in mind Maze & Masters have hand-built this brand new DJ Mix for your aural delectation.

Opening with a string of house, boogie, and disco-leaning cuts, it's a fun, filthy slice of up front party selection.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Siler, Flabaire - House Resort

Outlander - The Vamp (Frank De Wulf Remix)

Felix Da Housecat, Kristin Velvet - Acid Picky

BEC - Forward

X-Press 2 - London Xpress

Maurice - This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)

Robert Hood - Mirror Man

Gerd - Cybord Acid

Saints & Sinners - Pushin Too Hard

Warren Clarke - 4AM Wake Up

Club 69 - Unique

- - -

Photo Credit: Lefteris Primos

