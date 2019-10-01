Clash DJ Mix - Marshall Jefferson

Marshall Jefferson helped define the DNA of house music, a DJ and producer who was around at the genre's birth.

Since then he's always remained at the forefront of club culture, a figure who has been responsible for some key dancefloor movements.

London has become a second home for the producer, who has developed lasting friendships with some high profile selectors across the capital.

Returning to London for a special event with Tropical Disco on June 21st, Marshall Jefferson will dig into the roots of house music.

As the old saying puts it "House was disco's revenge..." and if that's true, then revenge has scarcely tasted as sweet as this new DJ Mix from the house master.

Perfectly weighted disco bedlam with a soulful flourish, Marshall matches classic cuts against some newer flavours, delivering something special in the process.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Cece Rogers - 'Some Day'

2. Sartorial & Simon Kennedy - 'Welcome To The Disco'

3. Joey Negro - 'Keep The Fire Burning'

4. Moodena - 'All That Jazz'

5. Sartorial - 'Warping'

6. Joey Negro - 'Big Blow'

7. Moodena - 'Strawberry Jam'

8. Marshall Jefferson - 'Mushroom'

9. Joey Negro - 'Free Bass'

10. Moodena - 'What Da Funk'

11. Joey Negro - 'Backfired'

12. Marshall Jefferson - 'Move Your Body'

Marshall Jefferson plays a rare disco set at Tropical Disco Records @ Night Tales, Hackney, E8 1DU on June 21st alongside Joey Negro (Z Records), Moodena, Sartorial and Dylan Pasqua. Tickets are £8 in advance - click HERE.

