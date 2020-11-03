Clash DJ Mix - Marks

There's always been a darkly immersive edge to Marks sound.

The Florida producer links fragments of hip-hop to echoes of grime and jungle, a continually propulsive experiment with percussive possibility.

New project 'Endgame' is a 10 track beat tape, one that stares UK soundsystem culture directly in the eye.

Absorbing these elements into his own unique style, Marks contains shadows of skittish eski-beat amid his warped trap sounds.

Out now on Coyote Records, 'Endgame' captures the darkened paranoia of city life, a feeling many can resonate to right now.

Marks has constructed a full mix for Clash, and it's heady, immersive fare, shifting from rolling jungle ruffage through swaggering Stateside trap and more.

It's an ultra-murky ride, with the producer sketching together fragmentary aspects of club sounds into something highly internal.

Electronic introspective delivered with hefty use of muscle, this is a mix that you need to ride out to the finale.

Tune in now.

'Endgame' is out now, buy it HERE.

