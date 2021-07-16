Clash DJ Mix - LPM

Ireland is a haven for club culture right now.

A series of collectives on both sides of the border are making prescient advances, with cities such as Belfast, Derry, Cork, and Dublin boasting a plethora of dancefloor voices.

Dublin based LPM is amongst them, and his debut EP is out now on Monki's always on-point &Friends label.

The 'Voices' EP displays LPM's club prowess, but there's a directness to this producer's work which marks them out from the pack.

It's an all-Ireland affair, too, with Irish club contemporary SHEE handling a remix. Clash invited LPM to construct a mix, and it's a heady fusion of club flavours that opens in disco territory before moving towards some direct, up-front house.

Pick up the 'Voices' EP HERE and check out the mix below.

Tracklisting:

Zopelar – Cruisin

DJ City – Lod pasos perdidos

Cody Currie – Agony

Kapote – Give it to me (Edit)

Magou – Heathers body

Philou Louzolo Booty Grove – Samba Au Tobasco (Oh Minha Mae Edit)

Astronaut Edits – Ipkiss

Harvey Sutherland – Superego

Gay Marvine – Lost In Music

Oeil Cube – Disk Two

Fouk – Winner Winner

Erol Alkan – Automatic (Palms Trax)

Nina Simone – Sinnerman (Felix Da Housecat Vocal Mix)

The Chemical Brothers – Star Guitar

- - -