Clash DJ Mix - Los Bitchos

Los Bitchos could well be London's coolest girl gang.

A raucous four-piece who blend the sounds of cumbia - a dancefloor sound originating from Colombia - with garage rock, they've evolved into a truly unique proposition.

Raw but genuinely enticing, Los Bitchos cut their teeth playing support slots across the capital and beyond, working furiously in the process.

Debut album 'Let The Festivities Begin!' is the point where it all coalesces, a terrific debut LP that packs a hefty punch.

At heart, though, Los Bitchos want to make you dance, something that comes across in their crate-digging DJ sets.

In this DJ mix for Clash, the band dive into their record bags, emerging with outer-national sounds that blend way-out funk with raw garage production.

Los Bitchos comment...

For this mix we chose some of our favourite tracks from across the globe that we love spinning during our DJ sets. We are showcasing music from the Laz region of Turkey, Venezuela, Uruguay and delving into some infectious latin jazz, funk and cumbia tracks. The different styles of writing and production are so fascinating and so inspiring for us, we hope you enjoy it!

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Neşe Karaböcek - Yali Yali/ Çayelinden Öteye

2. Mustafa Özkent - Dolana Ay Dolana

3. Barış Manço - Daglar Daglar

4. Yin Yin- Dis Ko Dis Ko

5. Takeshi’s Cashew - Yellowyellow

6. Jazzanova- Fedime’s Flight

7. Boozoo Bajou - Yoruba Road

8. Tulio Enrique León - Cumbia de Columbia

9. Hablan Por La Espalda - Calor en el Pecho

10. Totem Uruguay - Dedos

11. Azymuth - Jazz Carnival

- - -

'Let The Festivities Begin!' will be released on February 4th.

Photo Credit: Tom Mitchell