Clash DJ Mix - Lazare Hoche

Lazare Hoche matches an immediate, infectious sound to production that carries incredible depth.

One third of French electronic team Mandar, his own solo work moves from heads-down techno boppers through to disco abandon.

His 'Time Guard' EP is fast becoming a sensation, with huge digital demand driving a vinyl pressing that sold out almost immediately.

Curating a full remix EP, Lazare Hoche allowed a series of guests to have their wicked way with his creations.

Out this week, Clash invited Lazare Hoche to construct a special DJ Mix, and he responded with a killer, free-flowing selection.

Opening with a new edit of Arthur Russell's 'In The Light Of Miracle' it then moves through a furry of unreleased cuts, with the producer forever favouring the new.

Ending with a flurry of club bumpers, it's a wonderful, engrossing, entirely unexpected mix. Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Arthur Russell - In The Light of Miracle (Mandar Edit)

DH005 - Skritt - S.A.M. Reshape

Unknown Artist - Untitled

02 Malin Genie & Per Hammer - unreleased

Unreleased - Unreleased

Butch & C.Vogt - Parallels (SAM Reshape)

Michael James - Traumer Unreleased Pass

Daria - Gauchito GiLee Van

S.A.M. Fury's Laughter

