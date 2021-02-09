Clash DJ Mix - Laurence Guy

It's been a long 18 months. The pandemic brought extended periods of lockdown and isolation, shuttering clubs in the process.

But all is not lost. The vaccine is providing relief, allowing live events to burst back into life, and as always French clubbing citadel Kitsuné is leading the charge.

On September 11th the label will host a Night And Day summer party in London (grab your ticket HERE), and their old dancefloor comrade Laurence Guy will take a starring role.

To coincide, he's crafted this mix, a self-explained All Killer No Filler selection designed to ease you back into the club mindset.

Hugely uplifting from the off, it's explicitly tailored to blast away those negative vibes - and boy, does it achieve it.

Laurence tells Clash...

"I basically wanted this mix to embody the phrase All Killer No Filler more than any other mix I've done before... I've just been in COVID related isolation for 20 days (not to mention the two years we've all already bossed) and I needed a mix to get myself hyped to be back in the world and playing gigs again, this is that mix. It's a selection of current dancefloor favourites and a couple unreleased tunes of my own, I hope it brings you as much joy to listen to as it did for me to make, much love!"

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Brothers Of Soul - Eyes of Love

Marcus Enochson - Musical Prayer

J Rod - Peter Pan (A Jacking Phreak Acid Mix)

Ralphi Rosario - Walkin’ These Streets

Laurence Guy - Unreleased

Missy Elliot - 4 My Ppl (Basement Jaxx Remix)

Laurence Guy - I Made This To Play At Fabric

DBX - 2 People

Serious Danger - Battle Plate

Orchestra 7 - Do You Wanna Dance?

Soul Creation - Dreams

