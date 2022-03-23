Clash DJ Mix - Krankbrother

Krankbrother are a force to be reckoned with.
The sibling production team dive into the roots of club culture while also steering a path to the future, unrelenting in their quest for fresh sounds.
Continually uncovering new gems, Krankbrother stay one step ahead of the pack, while also platforming underground innovation through their record label and monthly London parties.
It's set to be a hectic year for the brothers - Danny and Kieran Clancy - including a set at South London's Naked City festival, held in Beckenham Place Park on September 10th.
On a more upcoming basis, you can also catch Krankbrother at RE-TEXTURED in Printworks, London (March 24th - 27th).
Ahead of this, Krankbrother have pieced together a fantastic mix for Clash, patching club tropes against a heady, hedonistic use of sound.
Touching on techno, aspects of Italo, and other electronic fragments, it's an immersive mix, one that thrives on subtlety while delivering immediacy.
Tune in now.
Tracklisting:
Al Wooton - Ashe
Discret Popescu - Nopti Discrete
Higher Intelligence Agency - Fleagle
Unknown Artist - B - Key 010
Silverlining - Ni-CD Deluxe
Nima Gorji & Kevin Cool - Capish
Krankbrother - Same Heads
Freddie Fresh - Hamstrung
The Phantasy - Love Will See Us Through
Mars - Nice Girl
Liquid Earth - Gummo Hardrive
Orion - Just Have You
Dorisburg - Internet Tension
Mark Farina - Dream Machine (Brett Johnson’s No Fear Remix)
Dorisburg - Rytm804
Ludwig A.F. Röhrscheid - Shitake
The Mole - Alice You Need Him
DHS - Telephone Sounds (Schuffeneger Edit)
Phunk - Waiting For A Digital Leader
Amandra & Karim - Sqala 3 (Donato Dozzy Remix)
