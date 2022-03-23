Clash DJ Mix - Krankbrother

Krankbrother are a force to be reckoned with.

The sibling production team dive into the roots of club culture while also steering a path to the future, unrelenting in their quest for fresh sounds.

Continually uncovering new gems, Krankbrother stay one step ahead of the pack, while also platforming underground innovation through their record label and monthly London parties.

It's set to be a hectic year for the brothers - Danny and Kieran Clancy - including a set at South London's Naked City festival , held in Beckenham Place Park on September 10th.

On a more upcoming basis, you can also catch Krankbrother at RE-TEXTURED in Printworks, London (March 24th - 27th).

Ahead of this, Krankbrother have pieced together a fantastic mix for Clash, patching club tropes against a heady, hedonistic use of sound.

Touching on techno, aspects of Italo, and other electronic fragments, it's an immersive mix, one that thrives on subtlety while delivering immediacy.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Al Wooton - Ashe

Discret Popescu - Nopti Discrete

Higher Intelligence Agency - Fleagle

Unknown Artist - B - Key 010

Silverlining - Ni-CD Deluxe

Nima Gorji & Kevin Cool - Capish

Krankbrother - Same Heads

Freddie Fresh - Hamstrung

The Phantasy - Love Will See Us Through

Mars - Nice Girl

Liquid Earth - Gummo Hardrive

Orion - Just Have You

Dorisburg - Internet Tension

Mark Farina - Dream Machine (Brett Johnson’s No Fear Remix)

Dorisburg - Rytm804

Ludwig A.F. Röhrscheid - Shitake

The Mole - Alice You Need Him

DHS - Telephone Sounds (Schuffeneger Edit)

Phunk - Waiting For A Digital Leader

Amandra & Karim - Sqala 3 (Donato Dozzy Remix)

- - -