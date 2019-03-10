Clash DJ Mix - Jordss

Gurls Talk is a digital space founded by mental health activist and supermodel Adwoa Aboah.

The project leads from her personal experiences, and is designed to be a completely open platform , in which all young people are encouraged to share their experiences in a safe, judgement-free space.

Immediately developing into a global network of voices, Gurls Talk utilises this digital space to promote IRL events conceptualised as a means to bring people together to share, talk and listen about issues which are important to them.

Gurls Talk are launching a mix series honouring womxn DJs, and we're pleased to be able to help out. The first instalment comes from the one and only Jordss, the inspirational force behind Girls Can’t DJ.

A collective aimed at providing a platform for new voices, they definitely share many of the same concerns that has driven Gurls Talk to such viral potency.

In response, Jordss has steered her Self Care Selects, and it's an intriguing selection, one that dips into her personal tastes in a revealing and refreshingly open way.

It's a mix driven by individual desires and responses, one that stands out through to its sheer originality.

Tune in below.

Check out Gurls Talk HERE.

