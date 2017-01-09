Clash DJ Mix - Jonathan Kaspar

Jonathan Kaspar is a perpetual wanderer, a talented producer who has released on some of the best labels around.

With titles on Kompakt, Crosstown Rebels and many more in his catalogue, new EP 'Panem' arrives with a flurry of excitement.

The title cut leads the way, part of his ongoing search to dig into club culture's tectonic plates. He comments:

“I sent ‘Panem’ to my good friend André Hommen right after I finished the track and he immediately said that this is the record he was waiting for in regards to his label, These Eyes. During a long B2B set in the early hours, we realized that ‘Apart’ paired up nicely to complete the release. Two tracks, two eyes.”

Out now, it's a superb EP, a trilogy of enticing electronic selections that work on the dancefloor or up in your headphones.

We've had the release for a while now, so thought we'd better reach out, and see if Jonathan Kasper fancied adding to our ongoing DJ Mix series...

Thankfully, the answer was a resounding yes: a complex, disparate mix, Jonathan's ability to work around different tones and time shifts makes for a riveting, endlessly fascinating blend.

Tune in now.

