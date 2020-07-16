Clash DJ Mix - Joe Hertz

There are many different sides to Joe Hertz.

A producer who is adept as a solo artist and a collaborator, he can move into the left-field while also communicating with mainstream pop currents.

In short, he's more than a bit talented, is Joe. New album 'Current Blues' is out now, and it features a raft of guests, but there's a strong central thread running through it.

Last night - July 16th - he took charge of our Instagram for a ferocious set, and he's now handed Clash readers a more considered, nuanced selection for your weekend listening.

Exposing a few of the inspiration points running through his new album, it moves from alt-soul to jazz via murky electronics - tune in now.

Tracklisting:

COLLARD - FLAVOUR

CLEO SOL - SELFISH

KAMAAL WILLIAMS - HOLD ON FT. LAUREN FAITH

PARK HYE JIN - CAN YOU

DEVIN MORRISON - LIL LONELY

BUDGIE - DISTRACTIONS

GODDARD - SIGNALS

KALLITECHNIS - I DONT (MATHS TIME JOY REMIX)

SAM WILLS - UNDERCOVER

KARTELL - ALL IN (FT. CHE LINGO)

JOE HERTZ - COLOURBLIND (FT. COLLARD)

JAFUNK - THE BADDEST

CONTROL - MOODS & TWO ANOTHER

JITWAM - DESIRES

YAEJI - WHEN I GROW UP

WAKON - TOKYO IS DYING

SLOW DOWN - CORYAYO

