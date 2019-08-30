Clash DJ Mix - James Welsh

Way back in January, we commissioned a mix from James Welsh.

A sought after producer who has released on a flurry of labels - notably Phantasy Sound, among others - he's struck up a partnership with Alexander Church.

New release 'Exploring Fear & Sadness Part Two' literally couldn't have been better timed, somehow tapping into the universal ennui that is filtering through all of our lives.

It's an unusual shared experience, with James Welsh taking a deep dive into this in the latest Clash DJ Mix.

A mix of real breadth and nuance, it's packed with exclusives, broadening the aesthetics and tonality that surrounds the Fear & Sadness project.

Perfect for these times, you can check it out below.