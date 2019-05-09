Clash DJ Mix - Jaguar Skills

Jaguar Skills is renowned for his technical dexterity behind the decks, a selector who constantly pushes the boundaries of what he can achieve.

A legendary figure in UK club culture, Jaguar Skills has spent this summer on the road, playing festivals across Europe and beyond.

Continually overhauling his set, he moves from house to techno, from hip-hop to UK rap, constantly seeking out fresh sounds.

Due to touch down at Docklands Festival in Southampton on September 28th, Jaguar Skills has prepared a special mix for Clash readers.

It's a jungle special, too, packed with crunching breaks and bulging low-end mayhem, fusing 90s innovators with 2k19 sounds.

He says: "It's a jungle clash thing cos it's CLASH magazine, enjoy!"

Tune in now.

TRACKLIST:

SUPER BEIGAL - DUST A SOUND BWOY (JAG SKILLS DUB)

TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS - 54-46 WAS MY NUMBER (JAG SKILLS DUB)

LEVITICUS - BURIAL RAY KEITH - CHOPPER (SHY FX REMIX)

AINTA BAKER - SWEET LOVE

BURRO BANTON - BADDER DAN DEM (JAG SKILLS DUB)

DILLINGER - GRIMEY

NINJAMAN - MURDER DEM (JAG SKILLS DUB)

ZINC - SUPER SHARP SHOOTER

AFRODITIE & MICKY FINN - BAD ASS

BURRO BANTON - BOOM WHA DIS (JAG SKILLS DUB)

ADAM F - ORIGINAL JUNGLE SOUND

ORIGIN UKNOWN - VALLEY OF THE SHADOWS

CHAKA DEMUS & PLIERS - MURDER SHE WROTE (JAG SKILLS DUB)

DAWN PENN - NO NO NO (JAG SKILLS DUB)

SHY FX - ROLL THE DICE

BARRINGTON LEVY - HERE I COME (JAG SKILLS DUB)

DANNY BYRD - SWEET HARMONY (JUNGLE DUB)

STONE LOVE - MAJESTIC HORNS

GENERAL LEVI - INCREDIBLE (JAG SKILLS DUB)

RONI SIZE - BROWN PAPER BAG

BEENIE MAN - SIM SIMMA (JAG SKILLS DUB)

RAY KEITH - CHOPPER (SHY FX REMIX)

ORIGINAL SIN - AS WE ENTER

REGGIE STEPPER - THE STOPPER (JAG SKILLS DUB)

CAPLETON - SLUE DEM

DJ MARKY - LK LUCK & NEAT - (JUNGLE JAG SKILLS DUB DUB)

JR REID - ONE BLOOD (JAG SKILLS DUB)

MERCILLIOUS - PARIS (JAG SKILLS DUB)

MIGHTY DIAMONDS - PASS THE DUTCHE (JAG SKILLS DUB)

- - -

Catch Jaguar Skills at Docklands Festival in Southampton on September 28th.

