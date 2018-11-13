Clash DJ Mix - iLL BLU

iLL BLU have deep roots in the UK underground.

The production pairing - James and Darius, to their mates - have worked with just about everyone, creating some serious fire in the process.

New single 'Chop My Money' is a late-year sizzler, bringing that summertime energy just as the nights are starting to draw in.

Featuring Krept & Konan, Loski and ZieZie, it's an all-star line up, and might just be their finest moment yet.

Even here, though, iLL BLU want to represent their roots, explaining: “this is a big track for us personally as it is the start of a new chapter on our musical journey. We have sampled a UK club classic Fish Go Deep's 'The Cure & the Cause' this tune means a lot to us as it is the tune that inspired us to create iLL BLU years ago.

Krept & Konan are sick - they are rap veterans. We worked with them when they jumped on Mostack's Liar Liar that we produced. We are massive fans of Loskie - he is the nu-skool don, and getting our boy ZieZie to deliver a wavy hook on this track is a special moment for us. Hope you enjoy”.

iLL BLU will perform at a special Clash Live x RCA showcase tomorrow night (November 14th) and to celebrate they've pieced together this eclectic club mix.

Opening with Yxng Bane it's an all-killer, no-filler affair, throwing down some system shapes while representing the varied sounds of the UK underground (oh, and Drake as well...)

It's a superb mix and we're delighted to share it - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

Yxng Bane - 'Needed Time'

Burna Boy - 'Ye'

Beatreakz - 'Pumpy'

Skepta ft Wizkid - 'Energy'

EO - 'Tick Tock'

iLL BLU ft Zie Zie, Krept N Konan & Loski - 'Chop My Money'

Fredo & Young T & Bugsy - 'Ay Caramba'

MoStack - 'Litness'

Dave - 'Funky Friday'

Ambush - 'Jumpy'

Lil Silva - 'Different'

iLL BLU - 'Blu Magic'

Shystie - 'Pull It'

iLL BLU - 'Tribalist'

Drake - 'KMT'

Lil Baby & Gunna ft Drake - 'Never Recover'

Cardi B - 'Money'

AJ Tracey - 'LO(V-S)ER'

