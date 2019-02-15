Clash DJ Mix - ICARUS

Bristol duo ICARUS have always been that bit more immediate than some of their contemporaries.

The minute you hear an ICARUS track in the mix it springs right out, with the pair's immaculate production ringing out loud and clear.

New EP ‘This Must Be The Place’ is out now, launching another stellar year from a duo who have fast become vibrant fixtures in UK club culture.

One of their strongest releases yet, ‘This Must Be The Place’ finds ICARUS sluicing together club tropes while adding a little melodic nous.

Urgent and infectious, the EP has remained on our stereo since it was delivered, so we decided to ask the pair to craft a special mix for your aural pleasure.

Opening with Bonobo's 'Ibrik' and including cuts from 16BL, Nora En Pure, and Franky Wah, it's a subtle but completely engaging selection.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Bonobo - Ibrik

Asobitai - Mancore

16BL - Vette

King & Early - Moving Forward

Tall Heights - The Deep End (Kaz James Remix)

Nora En Pure - Harvesting

Franky Wah - Get Me High

Icarus - Running Away

Baile - Amae (Sasha 1999 Mix)

Rufus Du Sol - Lost In My Mind (Icarus Remix)

Catch ICARUS at the following shows:

March

23 Manchester The Deaf Institute

24 London XOYO

25 Glasgow SWG3

26 Bristol Thekla

27 Dublin Button Factory

