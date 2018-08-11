Clash DJ Mix - Hidden Spheres

London's Church Records have established a reputation for quality, cutting edge electronics.

Rooted in the outer-most environs of deep house but encompassing everything from jazz to afrobeat, their electronic selection are always worth seeking out.

Stellar club talent Hidden Spheres links with the label for new 12 inch drop 'Words Can't Explain', a loose-limbed workout featuring vocals from Oscar Jerome.

There's a hint of jazz flavours in the elastic percussion, while the full release also steers the track in a dub-centric fashion.

Available to order HERE it's been a constant spin in the Clash office since we were sent the audio, so we hit up Hidden Spheres for a full DJ Mix.

Recorded on two Technics with a Nexus CD-J and a pair of Shure white label carts, Hidden Spheres pushed his Allen & Heath Xone 92 mixer to the limit.

Opening in a gauzy sound bath, the mix then kicks in with some fractured breaks, all rolling percussive rhythm and those heady melodies.

There's a couple of exclusives in there, too, with Hidden Spheres commenting...

"45 minutes is not a lot to work with, so I wanted to plan this out a little bit. I new I definitely wanted to include some forthcoming music off my own label and some music from my friend Manuel Fischer’s amazing forthcoming album. So this already set the tone of the mix, I then pulled some records out from my shelf I thought would work well with these two tracks… after a couple of hours of picking/playing records I needed a break and took Roman (my dog) for a walk…"

"I bumped into Pharaoh Brunson of Wet Play/Hi Tackle fame whilst out and he told me about all these new sick records he had in the pipeline with Red Laser and Full Beam, so I quite rightly bugged him for copies and managed to squeeze a new edit from Il Bosco in there to! The result is a little warm up straight into rave breaks and euphoria."

"Recorded live in my gaff whilst Roman watched with no faffing about afterwards."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Spooky - Orange Coloured Liquid

Spooky - Aqualung

Ex- Terrestrial - Portal Vision

Il Bosco - Monkey (Il Bosco hardly an edit edit) (forthcoming Red Laser)

Orfeus - Jungle Trance

Techfunkers - Da Bomb

Manuel Fischer - Sci Fi Breaks From The Rabbit Hole (Forthcoming Lobster Theremin)

DIY - Cassiopei

