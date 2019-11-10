Clash DJ Mix - Harrison BDP

Welsh producer Harrison BDP is having a moment.

Rising to acclaim on the back of his stellar track 'Decompression' his work matches careful nuance to an up-front stance that doesn't hold back.

Relentless in his pursuit of fresh ideas, Harrison switches between sought after releases and superbly well curated DJ sets.

Named Breakthrough Producer of The Year by DJ Mag at the end of 2018, he's set to hit the south coast at the end of this month.

Harrison BDP will play Brighton rave redoubt Patterns on October 19th, a no-doubt stellar evening from a DJ with the world at his feet.

Ahead of this, Harrison BDP has crafted an extremely special mix for Clash, an all-vinyl selection that acts as a cross-section of his influences.

It's up front fare with that undefinable edge that the Welsh producer has made his own - tune in now.

Catch Harrison BDP at Brighton's Patterns venue on October 19th - tickets.

