Clash DJ Mix - Gully B

28 · 08 · 2020

August is drawing to a close, and we're beginning to get that carnival feeling.

Sadly - due to COVID-19 - Notting Hill Carnival won't be going ahead in 2020, with the streets of West London set to remain strangely empty.

Reprezent Radio host Gully B is a carnival specialist, holding down a Pure Lime truck residency at a key point in the procession.

He's been flying the flag on radio during lockdown, managing to voice countless Gully B dubplates with some key dancehall and soca artists.

Piecing together an exclusive mix for Clash listeners, it's an all-fire selection, one that comes packed with sizzling soundsystem flavours.

Honestly, we can practically taste the Red Stripe...

A superb mix, you can get involved below.

 

Gully B
Clash DJ Mix
