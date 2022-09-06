Clash DJ Mix - Graeme Park

If the pundits are to be believed, this could be the Third Summer Of Love... or is it the Fourth? Who's counting.

One thing we are sure of, however, is that the return of live music is set to prompt an intensity we haven't experienced before, a communal sense of longing finally placated by vast, outdoor events.

Graeme Park came of age during the rave movement of the late 80s, a time when fractured youth tribes tore down the boundaries to become something bigger than themselves.

Still out there at the front line, Graeme Park has a packed summer schedule ahead of him, including a nationwide string of dates and a flurry of festival sets.

A DJ who continually mixes it up, Graeme Park is set to return to his roots for a special set at Moovin Festival this August . Joining a packed bill, he'll be ransacking the crates for some vintage house and techno - sounds that changed the world, in other words.

Joining a bill that includes everyone from Orbital to Roy Ayers, via Louie Vega, Moodymann, Sugarhill Gang, and more, Moovin Festival looks absolutely essential.

Ahead of this, Graeme Park has crafted a fantastic new DJ mix for Clash, a Hacienda themed special that looks back on the sounds that defined his immortal nights at the Manchester club.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Dance To The House (Club Vocal)

House Crew Useless (Moody Mix)

Kym Mazelle Don't Want It (Yam Who? Re-Edit)

Ralphi Rosario feat. Paris Grey Me Time (Samy K Remix)

Charles Schillings & Robert Owens Your Time Is Up (Mix 1)

Underground Resistance with Yolanda Feel The Fire, MK Indulge, Neal Howard I Get Lifted (The Bar Dub)

Barbara Tucker Love Thang (Bottom-Up Mix)

Banji Boys House Nation, Soul Central & Kathy Brown The Destroyer (Moodena Remix)

Soul Central Jack It All Night Long (Original House 12" Club Mix)

Bad Boy Bill Cosmic Witch, Louie Vega feat. Anané Stand By Me (Dub)

Julian “Jumpin’” Perez feat. Valentino

- - -