Clash DJ Mix - Gene Farris

Gene Farris is simply one of house music's foundational figures.

Emerging at a time when the sound didn't even have a name, he started playing proto-house and post-disco jams at the Power House during those epic late 80s sessions.

Making his name at illicit warehouse parties, Gene Garris enjoyed an eight year stint as resident at Boom Boom Boom, helping to shape the sound and direction of Chicago house.

Later moving to Amsterdam, he's built an international reputation as a DJ, while becoming the go-to collaborator for a number of incredible star names.

A continual innovator, Gene's Farris Wheel imprint turned 20 this year, and toasted this special milestone with a series of crucial cuts from stellar underground producers.

As 2018 draws to a close this Chicago legend steps up to deliver an expert mix for Clash, using the full force of his experience to distil that potent house sound down to its fine essence.

Tune in now.

