Clash DJ Mix - Friend Within

Friend Within has developed one of the most imposing reputations in British dance music.

A producer whose name is a sign of quality, his catalogue is littered with stellar releases, including material with (deep breath...) Defected, Rinse, Dirtybird, PETS, Hypercolour, Method Records and most recently Toolroom.

New track 'The Truth' is out now, and it's making a real impression - a red hot system burner, it's tailor-made to cause damage wherever it is played.

Recently constructing a special Liverpool-themed mix for Radio 1 host Annie Mac, Friend Within is ending 2018 on a real high.

To celebrate, the producer constructed this brand new mix for Clash, full of peak time energy but with subtle moments, too.

Laced with dexterous dancefloor flavours, it's a succinct demonstration of what makes Friend Within so sought after.

