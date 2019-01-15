The term 'deep house' has been abused so much you scarcely know where it ends and begins.

It's apt, then, that Norwegian cratediggers FredFades and Jawn Rice have linked to uncover the roots of the sound.

New album 'Jacuzzi Boyz' is a homage of sorts to those innovators, a salute to the DJs and producers who made New York and New Jersey such a vibrant area at the turn of the 90s.

Out on January 18th, it's a record that hinges on the abiding relationship between two Norwegian producers. FredFades explains:

"For me, this is like a personal tribute to pioneers of deep house that came out of New York, Jersey, Detroit and Chicago..."

Ahead of the release Clash invited FredFades and Jawn Rice to dig into those influences for a special mix, and they delivered house so deep you'd have to traverse a coal mine just to get at it.

Opening with Omar S and leaping past Vincent Floyd, Terrence Parker and more, this is a real history lesson.

Get involved.

Tracklisting:

Omar S, Diviniti - On Your Way

Mr. Fingers - Crying Over You

Galcher Lustwerk - Wristbands

Stump Valley - Pagoda Forest

Vincent Floyd - Your Eyes (Vocal)

Terrence Parker - Twisted Disco 77

Liem & Eddie Ness - Rave (Sylt TV)

Linkwood - Another Night Out

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.