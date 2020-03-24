Clash DJ Mix - Felix Dickinson 'La Discothèque' Mix

Felix Dickinson is a pioneer and mainstay of the U.K dance scene for the last three decades.

Emerging from the underground free party and illegal rave scene he co-founded record label Ugly Music in the 90's.

With subsequent production duties and releases on world renowned labels including DFA, Rush Hour, Futurboogie, Golf Channel, Claremont 56 and his own label Cynic.

Tonight Felix would have been spinning to a packed out dancefloor for La Discotheque at Printworks alongside PBR Streetgang ahead of a packed summer of bookings.

With that in mind we invited him to put together a very special Clash DJ Mix to keep us dancing at home as we think fondly of Felix's sweet, sweet disco sounds at future raves to come.

Shouts out to Felix, La Discotheque and the gang at Printworks. We will be back soon!