Clash DJ Mix - Enrico Sangiuliano

It's almost Hallowe'en, a time for stepping outside the norm, for dressing up and having a bloody good party.

Drumcode have been doing it for longer than most, with the legendary techno imprint also responsible for some hedonistic raves.

Returning to London's Tobacco Dock venue this weekend, Drumcode Halloween promises a spooktacular party like no other.

Typically broad-minded, they've put together a stellar selection of club flavours for a dedicated crowd, including a top class set from Enrico Sangiuliano.

The Italian techno guru needs no introduction, someone whose productions are sought after across the globe, with his perfectionist streak to engineering giving him the edge over his contemporaries.

Refusing to fit into techno's many pigeonholes, Enrico has developed his own sound, something he explores in this special DJ Mix for Clash.

We caught up with the Italian maestro for a full Q&A - catch it after the jump, but make sure to absorb these stellar techno flavours...

Enrico Sangiuliano - Arboreal (Drumcode)

Raito - Hardcore Rave (BNR)

Enrico Sangiuliano - Multicellular (Drumcode)

Frank Maurel - Comets (Ovum)

Pjotr G & Dubiosity - Turmoil (Petter B Pad Wash Remix) (Lateral Fragments)

Alex Tomb - Probability #1 (Mynude Remix) (Several Reasons)

R-Zone - Broken Pyramid (R-Zone)

Michael Klein - Drink Those (Second State)

Dj Plant Texture - Press Play On That MF MPC Maaan (Ilian Tape)

Enrico Sangiuliano EOL (Drumcode)

You released sprawling concept album 'Biomorph' in the summer. Where did the inspiration for such an ambitious project come from? Was it something you had worked on for a long time?

My approach to music production has evolved over the years until I reached a level where I felt I needed to give a precise meaning to what I was about to compose, and at the same time to add value to the music I was releasing, especially when nowadays I think that it is used and abused to a certain point.

I wanted the album to have a concept which related to us all in some form. 'Biomorph' is a living being represented through the use of machines, which are used as an extension of ourselves, yet whilst still being dependent from them. The idea came spontaneously and slowly, like the pieces of a puzzle. Ambition is part of me, so I passed that into the project.

After listening to the album in full, there’s a sense that it really pushes the boundaries of what electronic music can be and it doesn’t feel restricted by any one genre. Was that something you had in the forefront of your mind when writing, or was it an organic process?

It has been completely organic, which is the way I like to work. Techno as a genre always allows me to express myself as it can contain a wide spectrum of sounds. I did not feel restricted by it when I made the album, I felt completely free to express myself as much as possible, with no boundaries or compromises, and this was the very natural end result.

Does playing live inform your studio work in any way?

Yes, it does. Performing on the road helps me to realise what my record bag is missing and then when I am in the studio I try to create those tracks which fill up the emptiness. Of course, you experience so much when you travel, meet new people and more – these all have a heavy influence on my mood and outlook on life, which then evolve into ideas and sounds when I get back home and sit in the studio.

What is your DJ-ing style? Do you sketch out a set in your head beforehand, or do you favour a more improvisational style?

Sometimes it’s better to have a rough idea in mind, for example with mega festivals such as Awakenings where there is such a huge amount of people and the shorter time slots don't always allow you to have the full spectrum of music to express yourself, so to plan ahead a little is wise. There are also situations where improvising is just the best thing to do, sometimes in a smaller club, when you can play as long as you want or maybe a surprise b2b set – you can often end up playing longer than you anticipated when you are having a great time and you get so into the music. I spontaneously played B2B with Maceo Plex at the Drumcode festival after party and it worked really well. I love both, festivals and clubs for many different reasons, I just love to be able to play to people on a regular basis.

You played Drumcode Halloween last year. Are Halloween events different to play? Can you work any curveballs into your set?

These are such amazing events, and huge too. I do not think that its Halloween makes any difference for me, in what I play anyways – maybe I can get in a cool outfit though! I love curveballs, but in all honesty, they can’t always happen when I want them to. Now and then I throw one in, and it's a lot of fun. The label are celebrating 5 Years Of Drumcode Halloween at Tobacco Dock this year, another sold out event.

Can you pinpoint why Drumcode strikes a chord with music lovers so successfully around the world?

I think that Drumcode has such a big planetary following because of its unique sound identity. It is always evolving and has been running at the top of the game for more than 20 years. Its charismatic leadership from Adam is no doubt a driving force into its huge global success. They are a leader when it comes to discovering new talents to join the squad and the presence they bring to each venue has a united and family like vibe.

All these energies flow together and merge into what Drumcode is all about: A solid musical reality and community that breathes techno. It embraces people moved by musical passion from the first DJ to the last standing raver.

Drumcode Halloween hits London's Tobacco Dock on October 27th - tickets.

