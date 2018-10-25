Clash DJ Mix - Emanuel Satie

Emanuel Satie is perpetually seeking out fresh sounds.

The seasoned producer constantly shakes things up, with travels from his Berlin base affording him the opportunity to step outside the bubble of club culture.

New release 'Addis Ababa' absorbs the culture of Ethiopia, a conversation between some potent electronic productions and traditional musicians.

Emanuel describes it as “an homage to worldwide collaboration. While travelling through Ethiopia I recorded traditional musicians, brought the sounds home to Berlin and made electronic tracks out of them with my friends Ninetoes and Mowgan...”

Out now, the producer looks afresh at these influences - and a whole lot more besides - in this special DJ Mix, pieced together exclusively for Clash.

Opening with his own 'Injera' it plunges into tracks from Motivacao, STP, and Adam Port, before throwing in the exceptional Danny Daze takes on Daniel Avery's 'Naive Response'.

A broad, textured, nuanced, selection, Emanuel Satie ends with 'The Leonids Strings' by Hiroshi Watanabe.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Emanuel Satie & Ninetoes feat. Tassew Wendim - Injera

2. Unknown Artist - Ijzeren Rots

3. Motivacao feat. Christie Nelson - If I Had A Dream (Nick Holder DNH Mix)

4. STP - Waterfall Baby

5. Emanuel Satie & Mowgan feat. Endalk & Wude - Argew Neka

6. Adam Port - Do You Still Think Of Me?

7. Freaks - Situations (Dave Aju Remix)

8. Daniel Avery - Naive Response (Danny Daze Remix)

9. Jimpster - Alsace & Lorraine (Josh Wink Interpretation #1)

10. Chris Carrier - Wicked Night

11. Sabb - Jeopardize (Emanuel Satie Leopardized Remix)

12. Hiroshi Watanabe - The Leonids Strings

- - -

Emanuel Satie 'Addis Ababa' with Ninetoes and Mowgan. ft Endalk & Wude is out now - purchase LINK.

