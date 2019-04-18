Clash DJ Mix - El. Train

Brighton producer El. Train has played a key role in some of the best music to emerge from these isles over the last 12 months.

Working with the likes of Barney Artist and Javeon, Age Of L.U.N.A. and Pip Millett, his beats show an awareness of the depths of hip-hop culture while also epitomising an eagerness to break new ground.

But he's not willing to stop there. New album 'Puzzles' finds El. Train broadening his solo identity, complete with features from Kudu Blue, Miki Rose, Lord Apex, and more.

It's a dazzling construction, the work of a fluid, inspired musician, someone who is in complete control of his artistry.

El. Train will play Metropolis Studios in West London tonight - July 24th - as part of a special Clash Live bill, with Elderbrook also performing at the historic studio complex.

A stunning location, this free entry show is definitely one for fans, with Metropolis able to use state of the art audio.

Ahead of this, El. Train has constructed a brilliant new mix, packed with old school hip-hop and personal twists on some absolute classics.

One for these sunshine days, it's well worth keeping on repeat.

Tracklisting:

1. Ginuwine - Pony (Paul Mond Flip)

2. Falcons - Boss Mackin’ feat. A1

3. Jared Jackson - A Lover’s Bounce

4. El. Train & DiRTY RADiO - Flavour

5. Childish Gambino - Summertime Magic (Louis Futon Flip)

6. Mura Masa & Octavian - Move Me

7. El. Train - Tell Me Where

8. Chance The Rapper - ALL NIGHT (KAYTRANADA EXTENDED JOINT)

9. Teymori - Valley Of Peace

10. Bugz - Move Aside (EVM128 Refix)

11. IAMDDB - Shade (Wantigga Remix)

12. Aaeee - Shots

13. Pedro - Te Rebenta

14. Petit Piment - Caso Serio

15. Sam Gellaitry - Monochrome

16. Don’t Know

17. Section Boyz - Lock Arf (Jarreau Vandal Remix)

18. Conducta - Vitamin C

19. DJ Funk - Three Fine Hoes (Sinjin Hawke Remix)

20. Ghost Mutt - Oh Boy Oh Baby

21. Russ - Gun Lean (Vandalized Edit)

22. Hudson Mohawke - King Kong Beaver

23. JD Reid - Chef (Feat Hodgy Beats

- - -

